Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Creating art: A behind the scenes look with BOSCO

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 1, 2024 at 1:39 PM MDT
Paint on a white canvas.
Christian Franco
/
Flickr

Have you ever wondered what it takes to create a piece of art?

Well, this weekend the Boise Open Studios Collective Organization is inviting you to find out as they kick off their 21st annual Open Studios Tour.

The event gives people a behind-the-scenes look at how local artists make their pieces and the inspiration that goes into them.

Deborra Marshall Bohrer, president of Bosco, and events chair Cindi Walton joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

Hannah Gardoski
