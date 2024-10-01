Creating art: A behind the scenes look with BOSCO

Have you ever wondered what it takes to create a piece of art?

Well, this weekend the Boise Open Studios Collective Organization is inviting you to find out as they kick off their 21st annual Open Studios Tour.

The event gives people a behind-the-scenes look at how local artists make their pieces and the inspiration that goes into them.

Deborra Marshall Bohrer, president of Bosco, and events chair Cindi Walton joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

