The number of children dying from influenza in the 2023-2024 flu season has unfortunately set a new record - 200 children have lost their lives to flu this year - according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and co-author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this report along with other public health issues.