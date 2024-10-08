Electricity: Why doctors say it's critical for your health

Doctors prescribe a lot of things every day, like medications and advice to help their patients feel better.

Now some doctors are prescribing electricity to their patients. They believe not having access to reliable power can have a direct impact on the health of their patients.

Dr. Anna Goldman is the medical director of climate and sustainability at Boston Medical Center, which has adopted a clean power prescription program, and she’ll be talking about how it works as part of St. Luke's lecture series on climate and health.

