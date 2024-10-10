'How to Hide in Plain Sight:' An author interview with Emma Noyes

Author Emma Noyes is back with her latest novel, "How to Hide in Plain Sight."

It's a story about Eliot, a 21-year-old woman who's spent years building up walls, separating herself from her family, so she can try and control her struggle with OCD.

However, when she returns home for a wedding, the reappearance of her childhood love threatens to bring down the barriers she's so carefully constructed.

Noyes joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her newest book.

