Idaho Decision 2024: Election security

For more than 20 years, when a Florida recount full of hanging chads led a U.S. Supreme Court battle over who would be president, questions have been raised about the security of our election system.

Since then, accusations of Russian interference and computer hacking have not increased confidence in the security of how we vote, and according to Boise State’s Public Policy survey, 23% of Idahoans have concerns about the security of Idaho’s elections.

2024 marks a historic election year in November. Voters will decide the future of our country for the next four years, as well as many key state and local races.

Because it’s a presidential election year, there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.

To answer the questions that have come up this election season and to discuss how secure our ballot system really is, we asked Idaho’s Secretary of State, Phil McGrane, to join Idaho Matters to take a closer look at these issues.

