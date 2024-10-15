© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Decision 2024: Election security

By Samantha Wright
Published October 15, 2024 at 3:46 PM MDT
Someone holds an "I voted" sticker.
Ada County Elections

For more than 20 years, when a Florida recount full of hanging chads led a U.S. Supreme Court battle over who would be president, questions have been raised about the security of our election system.

Since then, accusations of Russian interference and computer hacking have not increased confidence in the security of how we vote, and according to Boise State’s Public Policy survey, 23% of Idahoans have concerns about the security of Idaho’s elections.

2024 marks a historic election year in November. Voters will decide the future of our country for the next four years, as well as many key state and local races.

Because it’s a presidential election year, there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.

To answer the questions that have come up this election season and to discuss how secure our ballot system really is, we asked Idaho’s Secretary of State, Phil McGrane, to join Idaho Matters to take a closer look at these issues.

Tags
Idaho Matters America Amplified 2024Phil McGrane2024 Elections
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate