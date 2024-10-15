© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

Supporting at-risk dogs with the Meridian Canine Rescue, Boise Bully Breed Rescue

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 15, 2024 at 3:34 PM MDT
For years, Meridian Canine Rescue has been working to help at-risk dogs, providing important community education and resources to caregivers.

Like many animal nonprofits though they're in need of support, which is why they've partnered with the Boise Bully Breed Rescue to host an evening of music bingo that will not only help to make a difference but also be a lot of fun.

Karinna Lozano, the Board President of Meridian Canine Rescue, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

Idaho Matters Dogs
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
