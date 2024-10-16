© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: October 16, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 16, 2024 at 2:20 PM MDT
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
With just 20 days to go until this year’s presidential election, questions are swirling about the candidates’ health.

Over the weekend, the White House released the medical records for Vice President Kamala Harris, with her physicians describing her health as excellent.

In the meantime, former president Donald Trump has not released his medical records in spite of promising numerous times to do so.

However, how important or newsworthy are these medical reports, and what information can we actually gather from them?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and co-author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters 2024 ElectionsDonald TrumpKamala Harris
