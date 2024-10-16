Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: October 16, 2024

With just 20 days to go until this year’s presidential election, questions are swirling about the candidates’ health.

Over the weekend, the White House released the medical records for Vice President Kamala Harris, with her physicians describing her health as excellent.

In the meantime, former president Donald Trump has not released his medical records in spite of promising numerous times to do so.

However, how important or newsworthy are these medical reports, and what information can we actually gather from them?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and co-author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more.