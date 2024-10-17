How one center is helping victims of domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time dedicated to the issue of abuse and creating change. Which is something that the Ada County Victim Services Center is focused on all year round.

The center offers 24/7 assistance to those impacted by interpersonal violence, providing access to crucial resources like forensic medical exams, safety planning, counseling and more—all in one place.

Trina Allen, executive director of the Ada County Victim Services Center, as well as Anne Wardle, supervising nurse manager with the Ada County Community Safe Team at St. Luke's, and Molly Kaczmarek, practice manager with St. Luke's Cares/DVSA Clinics, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the center and the important work they are doing.