© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise Bicycle Project prepares for holiday giveaway

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 24, 2024 at 3:09 PM MDT
Bikes from the 2023 Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.
Boise Bicycle Project
Bikes from the 2023 Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.

In anticipation of the holiday season, the Boise Bicycle Project is gearing up for one of their biggest events of the year, the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.

For 18 years now, the nonprofit has been making wishes come true, creating dream bikes for kids all over the Treasure Valley.

In order to do this though, they need your help, which is why they're hosting a bike drive this weekend.

Boise Bicycle Project Program Director, Benton Smith, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise Bicycle Project
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate