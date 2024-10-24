Boise Bicycle Project prepares for holiday giveaway

In anticipation of the holiday season, the Boise Bicycle Project is gearing up for one of their biggest events of the year, the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.

For 18 years now, the nonprofit has been making wishes come true, creating dream bikes for kids all over the Treasure Valley.

In order to do this though, they need your help, which is why they're hosting a bike drive this weekend.

Boise Bicycle Project Program Director, Benton Smith, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the event.

