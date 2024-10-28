© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'A Good Guy:' Revisiting the January 6 insurrection

By Staff
Published October 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM MDT
The U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, 2021.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
The U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, 2021.

A new podcast titled "A Good Guy" tells the story of active-duty marine sergeant, Joshua Abbott. He was part of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. What was he doing there? That’s the question the podcast wanted to answer.

It’s hosted by NPR Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman and reporter and co-host Lauren Hodges. The podcast dropped last week morning edition host George Prentice sat down with Bowman and Hodges to find out more about it.

