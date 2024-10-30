© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters

How is climate change impacting our health?

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 30, 2024 at 1:40 PM MDT
It’s no secret that climate change is impacting our landscapes, but did you know it’s also affecting our health?

As extreme weather events become more common, so do threats to our air, water and food quality — all of which create a domino effect.

Understanding the consequences of these stressors is more important than ever, which is why St. Luke's Director of Sustainability, Dr. Ethan Sims, will be hosting a lecture on the topic next week at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Idaho Matters HealthClimate Change
