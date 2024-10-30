Idahoans raise awareness of crisis in Gaza

On October 7, one year after Hamas attacked Israel, we had a conversation with the regional director of the American Jewish Committee. This individual gave her thoughts on the attack as well as the war that continues almost 13 months later.

Today we wanted to hear another perspective on the war and the humanitarian crisis still going on in Gaza.

Aisha Kayed, a Brazilian Palestinian American community leader and founder of Boise to Palestine, as well as Nathanial Hoffman, a former journalist and co-founder of IfNotNow, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

