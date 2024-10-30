© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idahoans raise awareness of crisis in Gaza

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 30, 2024 at 1:47 PM MDT
Israeli soldiers stand near trucks carrying humanitarian aid just before they cross into the Gaza Strip at Erez crossing in southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
Tsafrir Abayov
/
AP
Israeli soldiers stand near trucks carrying humanitarian aid just before they cross into the Gaza Strip at Erez crossing in southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.

On October 7, one year after Hamas attacked Israel, we had a conversation with the regional director of the American Jewish Committee. This individual gave her thoughts on the attack as well as the war that continues almost 13 months later.

Today we wanted to hear another perspective on the war and the humanitarian crisis still going on in Gaza.

Aisha Kayed, a Brazilian Palestinian American community leader and founder of Boise to Palestine, as well as Nathanial Hoffman, a former journalist and co-founder of IfNotNow, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters War
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

