The dark history of Edgar Allan Poe

As people prepare for an evening of candy and frights, we thought we’d help set the mood with a look at one of America's most dark and melancholic writers, Edgar Allan Poe.

Known as the “father of horror,” Poe’s work not only evoked dread but also helped to pave the way for detective fiction, leaving a lasting impact on today's popular culture.

Steven Olsen-Smith is a professor of English literature, and he joined Idaho Matters for a look into this important figure's life.