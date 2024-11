Haunted houses have been busy this month as they do their best to provide chills and thrills to the many people who pay to be scared this time of year.

But did you know there's lots of places here in Boise that don’t have to put on a production at all? That’s right, they're actually haunted.

We wanted to find out more about these spots, so we invited U.S. Ghost Adventures tour guide Hilarie Goodnight to tell us more.