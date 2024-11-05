© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Plastic waste: What hospitals are doing to reduce their impact

By Samantha Wright
Published November 5, 2024 at 3:18 PM MST
Kevin Morris
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Think back to the last time you were in a hospital. How much plastic did you see? Doctors and nurses use a lot of plastic syringes, which are only used once and come in a plastic sleeve that is thrown away, and that’s just one example.

Hospitals produce 14,000 tons of trash every day, and up to a quarter of that is plastic—the same plastics that release harmful chemicals into our bodies and our environment.

Dr. Hilary Ong is an assistant professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and she’s on a mission to reduce plastic in hospitals. She joins Idaho Matters along with Dr. Campen to talk more about this issue.

Tags
Idaho Matters PlasticHospitals
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate