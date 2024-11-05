Sacajawea: How one woman left her mark on history

In 1804, a young Shoshone woman joined the Lewis and Clark expedition across the U.S. and stepped into history.

Over the years, many myths and legends have grown up around Sacajawea, and many of her real-life experiences have been overlooked.

Randy'L Teton is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes of Fort Hall and has been researching Sacajawea. She’s written a children's book titled “It's Her Story: Sacajawea,” and she’s coming to the Idaho State Museum in Boise Saturday to talk about it.

She joined Idaho Matters along with Sarah Phillips, the director of the Idaho State Museum.