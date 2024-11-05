© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Sacajawea: How one woman left her mark on history

By Samantha Wright
Published November 5, 2024 at 3:15 PM MST
Sacajawea golden dollar coin.
frankieleon
/
Flickr

In 1804, a young Shoshone woman joined the Lewis and Clark expedition across the U.S. and stepped into history.

Over the years, many myths and legends have grown up around Sacajawea, and many of her real-life experiences have been overlooked.

Randy'L Teton is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes of Fort Hall and has been researching Sacajawea. She’s written a children's book titled “It's Her Story: Sacajawea,” and she’s coming to the Idaho State Museum in Boise Saturday to talk about it.

She joined Idaho Matters along with Sarah Phillips, the director of the Idaho State Museum.

Idaho Matters Idaho State MuseumBooks
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
