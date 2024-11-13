© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A fight for restoration: Bringing salmon back to Idaho rivers

By Hannah Gardoski
Published November 13, 2024 at 2:52 PM MST
A Chinook salmon swims in a river.
Jeff T. Green
/
Getty Images

Idaho rivers were once home to one of the country’s largest salmon runs. Today, however, those same salmon are headed towards extinction.

For more than fifty years this decline has had far-reaching effects on the state's ecosystem and cultural identity, which is why many groups are fighting to bring these fish back to our waterways.

Mitch Cutter, a salmon and energy strategist with the Idaho Conservation League, and Dennis Daw, the fish and wildlife program director for the Upper Snake River Tribes Foundation, will be talking more about this effort next week at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise, and they joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Tags
Idaho Matters SalmonSteelheadDams
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

