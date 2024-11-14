© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Standard ITD road project turns into cultural discovery

By Samantha Wright
Published November 14, 2024 at 2:11 PM MST
A picture of Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Project Manager on the construction site of the US Highway 95 near McArthur Lake road project.
Idaho Transportation Department
McArthur Lake Cultural Discovery project.

It was a standard road project in Northern Idaho. Take US Highway 95 near McArthur Lake and straighten out the curves to make it safer, and also add a small bridge so animals could travel under the roadway instead of over the busy highway.

But when crews began digging on the project, they ran into something unexpected, hundreds of cultural artifacts that may change our idea of how long people have lived in this area of Idaho.

The Idaho Transportation Department brought in a team of experts and partnered with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho to gather and catalog the artifacts, which can now be studied.

Jyl Wheaton-Abraham, an archaeologist and member of the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, and Carrie Ann Hewitt, project manager with Idaho Transportation Department joined Idaho Matters to talk about the discovery.

Idaho Matters Idaho Transportation DepartmentRoadsNative Americans
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
