How U of I students are helping farmers in Bolivia

Thousands of miles from Idaho, in a small, rural community in Bolivia, people struggle to get irrigation water to their crops during a very long dry season.

Because it often doesn’t rain for six months of the year farmers rely on dams and pipes to move water around, pipes that often clog up, putting crops and even drinking water in jeopardy.

The University of Idaho’s College of Engineering’s Humanitarian Engineering Corps traveled to Potreros to help farmers find ways to get the water where they need it.

The Corps is run by students whose goal is to make real, lasting change in the communities it partners with.

University of Idaho U of I students arrive in La Paz Bolivia before heading to the rural community of Potreros.

“It's to help those in need and use our skill set as engineering students to to bring that service to them,” said Dr. Michael Lowry, a professor of civil engineering at U of I.

Angelica Vazquez Martinez is a Civil Engineering senior who went to Potreros.

“It's an arid region, very mountainous, very rural, and we worked with about 200 people, maybe 100 families, to get clean water yearlong to them.”

University of Idaho The area around Potreros.

The community only gets about three months of rain, which it has to survive on for the rest of the year.

“It's really unfortunate and very different than we have here,” said Korvin Jones, another Civil Engineering senior who is part of the project.

We spent a lot of time hiking. Dr. Michael Lowry, U of I Civil Engineer professor.

The U of I team hiked to four different streams to take measurements, including a three-mile hike to find the first water source.

“They did measurements and calculations. They did water quality tests and gathered information about potential at each of the springs,” said Lowry.

University of Idaho Getting to mountain springs required a lot of hiking in the rugged landscape.

Working with the people who live in Potreros is key to finding solutions that will work for them.

“If we don't have a very clear understanding of what the community needs, we may not be helping them at all,” said Martinez.

University of Idaho U of I students sit down for lunch with residents of Potreros.

Jones said the community welcomed the students with open arms and lots of food.

“It felt like we were helping the community out and we were learning from them while doing it. It was a fantastic experience,” said Jones.

University of Idaho One of the valve boxes that the farmers of Potreros, Bolivia use to get water from mountain streams to their homes and crops.

“They all seemed very excited to have us there and collaborate with us on this project. That could be life changing to them,” said Martinez.

Jones said it was his first trip abroad.

“I really enjoyed being able to immerse myself in this culture that was unlike anything I've ever been in before,” said Jones.

Martinez says she’s always been passionate about working abroad and it was a great way to get hands-on experience.

“I think it not only reinforced my engineering skills, but also reinforced the vision for my future.”

Jones also said it was a good way to hone his engineering skills.

“So beyond just helping others, it was helping myself grow as an engineer,” Jones said.