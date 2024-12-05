Breaking the cycle of abuse: Nonprofit expands services to rural communities in Idaho

Each year, millions of people in the U.S. are impacted by domestic abuse and violence, and making the decision to get help can be hard, especially for those living in rural areas where resources can be limited.

That's why, here in Idaho, one nonprofit is working to break down barriers to assistance.

Advocates Against Family Violence recently partnered with several agencies, including Valor Health, to expand their services in the Treasure Valley’s rural communities.

Kim Deugan, executive director of Advocates Against Family Violence, and Billie Osterhoudt, acute care manager with Valor Health, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

