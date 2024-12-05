© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Breaking the cycle of abuse: Nonprofit expands services to rural communities in Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published December 5, 2024 at 1:33 PM MST
A rural town.
Aaron Cat
/
Flickr

Each year, millions of people in the U.S. are impacted by domestic abuse and violence, and making the decision to get help can be hard, especially for those living in rural areas where resources can be limited.

That's why, here in Idaho, one nonprofit is working to break down barriers to assistance.

Advocates Against Family Violence recently partnered with several agencies, including Valor Health, to expand their services in the Treasure Valley’s rural communities.

Kim Deugan, executive director of Advocates Against Family Violence, and Billie Osterhoudt, acute care manager with Valor Health, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters AbuseRural
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate