Idaho Matters

From near-extinction to repopulation, bringing bison back to the West

By Samantha Wright
Published December 10, 2024 at 2:46 PM MST
Bison awaiting transfer to Native American tribes walk in a herd.
Matthew Brown
/
AP
Bison awaiting transfer to Native American tribes walk in a herd.

At one time the west was covered with millions of bison and were an integral part of the culture of indigenous tribes who lived alongside them.

After being hunted almost to extinction in the 1800s, a large group of people are coming together to try to return the big animals to Blackfoot Lands and into Glacier National Park. We first heard about the “Iinnii Initiative” conservation project in March and wanted to check back in to find out how things are going.

 Libby Lunstrum, Professor of Environmental and Global Studies in the School of Public Service, and Matt Williamson, an Assistant Professor of Human Environment Systems at Boise State, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters BisonGlacier National Park
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

