From near-extinction to repopulation, bringing bison back to the West

At one time the west was covered with millions of bison and were an integral part of the culture of indigenous tribes who lived alongside them.

After being hunted almost to extinction in the 1800s, a large group of people are coming together to try to return the big animals to Blackfoot Lands and into Glacier National Park. We first heard about the “ Iinnii Initiative ” conservation project in March and wanted to check back in to find out how things are going.

Libby Lunstrum, Professor of Environmental and Global Studies in the School of Public Service, and Matt Williamson, an Assistant Professor of Human Environment Systems at Boise State, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.