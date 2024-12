Last month Idaho Matters host Gemma Gaudette got the chance to sit down with KBOI Radio's Nate Shelman to talk about what they do as radio hosts, how they do it, and how the media landscape is changing.

It was all part of a special conference put on by Boisedev.com with help from Regence Blueshield of Idaho and Servpro of Boise called "The Intersection: How Idaho—and Idahoans—Connect the Dots."