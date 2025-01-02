The road ahead: Key issues for the 2025 legislative session

The 2025 Idaho Legislature officially kicks off on Monday, Jan. 6 as lawmakers gather at the statehouse in Boise to set the budget for the new year and write the laws that will affect our everyday lives.

There will be some fresh faces in the capital and some changes to leadership, thanks to the November election, where Republicans tightened their hold on the legislature by taking over three seats held by Democrats.

James Dawson, Boise State Public Radio politics reporter, and host of the Legislative Round-u' newsletter, joined Idaho Matters for a preview of what the session might look like this year.