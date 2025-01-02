© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

The road ahead: Key issues for the 2025 legislative session

By Samantha Wright
Published January 2, 2025 at 2:07 PM MST
The Idaho statehouse in Boise, Idaho.
Charlie Litchfield
/
Associated Press

The 2025 Idaho Legislature officially kicks off on Monday, Jan. 6 as lawmakers gather at the statehouse in Boise to set the budget for the new year and write the laws that will affect our everyday lives.

There will be some fresh faces in the capital and some changes to leadership, thanks to the November election, where Republicans tightened their hold on the legislature by taking over three seats held by Democrats.

James Dawson, Boise State Public Radio politics reporter, and host of the Legislative Round-u' newsletter, joined Idaho Matters for a preview of what the session might look like this year.

Idaho Matters Idaho Legislature Idaho Lawmakers Leadership
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
