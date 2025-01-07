© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Boise expands affordable electric transportation options

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 7, 2025 at 2:07 PM MST
An electric car charging in California
Michael Flippo - Fotolia
/
Flickr

This year, thanks to a new program, people in Boise are using a cleaner form of transportation to get around the City of Trees.

The Affordable Mobility Platform is a nonprofit that offers electric vehicles for carsharing, and in 2025 they’re not just looking to help the planet, but their drivers as well!

Stephanie Wicks with St. Luke's Sustainability and Randi Walkins with the City of Boise joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.

Tags
Idaho Matters TransportationElectric CarsNonprofit
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate