Boise expands affordable electric transportation options

This year, thanks to a new program, people in Boise are using a cleaner form of transportation to get around the City of Trees.

The Affordable Mobility Platform is a nonprofit that offers electric vehicles for carsharing, and in 2025 they’re not just looking to help the planet, but their drivers as well!

Stephanie Wicks with St. Luke's Sustainability and Randi Walkins with the City of Boise joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the program.