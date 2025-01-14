Tips for cultivating happiness and resilience

What can hope and resilience teach us about good mental health? How can we incorporate these concepts into our daily lives as we live in a world that often seems unpredictable and challenging?

Next week, Jan. 21, Boise State Public Radio will be holding a panel discussion , taking a deep dive into these topics.

Discussion panelists Dr. April Masarik, an associate professor in the Department of Psychological Science at Boise State University, and Kimberly Henderson, also a professor at Boise State teaching psychology courses that include human relationships, art and the science of happiness, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Idaho State Museum

610 Julia Davis Dr, Boise, ID 83702