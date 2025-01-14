© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio Jan. 21
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Tips for cultivating happiness and resilience

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 14, 2025 at 1:53 PM MST
A bright yellow sunflower stands against a fence.
Simon Spykerman
/
Flickr

What can hope and resilience teach us about good mental health? How can we incorporate these concepts into our daily lives as we live in a world that often seems unpredictable and challenging?

Next week, Jan. 21, Boise State Public Radio will be holding a panel discussion, taking a deep dive into these topics.

Discussion panelists Dr. April Masarik, an associate professor in the Department of Psychological Science at Boise State University, and Kimberly Henderson, also a professor at Boise State teaching psychology courses that include human relationships, art and the science of happiness, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Register Here (it's free!)

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Idaho State Museum
 610 Julia Davis Dr, Boise, ID 83702

Tags
Idaho Matters EventMental Health
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate