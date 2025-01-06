Jan. 21: Happiness and Resilience: A panel discussion with Boise State Public Radio

What can hope and resilience teach us about good mental health? How does one incorporate happiness in their daily lives? Understanding how to cultivate happiness and build resilience is more important than ever in a world that often feels unpredictable and challenging.

Whether you're looking to enhance your own happiness or support others in their journey, this panel promises to offer valuable perspectives and practical advice from experts in the field.

Join moderator Gemma Gaudette and panelists Kimberly Henderson, April Masarik and Sophia Godkin on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 6-8 p.m. at the Idaho State Museum for this discussion around an essential aspect of the human experience. Refreshments will be served.

Register Here (it's free!)

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Idaho State Museum

610 Julia Davis Dr, Boise, ID 83702



Featured panelists:

Dr. April Masarik is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychological Science at Boise State University. She earned her Ph.D. in Human Development and a M.S. in Child Development from the University of California, Davis.

April Masarik

Her research centers on stress and resilience, dynamics in close relationships, intergenerational transmission, and the social, cultural, and biological influences on human development. Dr. Masarik directs the Human Development and Ecology Lab, conducting research with an interdisciplinary team of faculty and students, as well as community members and stakeholders to investigate the factors that influence health and wellbeing among youth and families.

She also enjoys teaching courses in Child Development, Adolescent & Adult Development, and Multicultural Perspectives on Children and Families.

Kimberly Henderson

Kimberly Henderson holds a PhD in Developmental Psychology from University of Utah. She is a professor at Boise State University and teaches psychology courses including Human Relationships, Art and Science of Happiness, Navigating the Self, and Designing Your Life.

Additionally, Kimberly has been trained through Stanford's Life Design Studio to administer the Life Design Protocol on campus. Her passion for connecting and educating keeps her engaged with current topics in best practices for motivation, information dissemination, and transformational experiences.

She reads literature and attends workshops regularly, always developing her craft for inspiring learning through exploration, expansion, and expression.

Sophia Godkin

Sophia Godkin, Ph.D. is a Psychologist and Happiness & Relationship Coach turned best-selling author. Better known as "The Happiness Doctor," Dr. Sophia empowers individuals to cultivate true confidence, build satisfying relationships, and achieve genuine happiness, regardless of their past or current circumstances.

Whether she is serving as the head of education at national and international wellness companies or providing individual and group therapy, coaching, and courses, Dr. Sophia is known for the depth, light-heartedness, and transformative potential of her work.

Connect with her online at www.TheHappinessDoctor.com and follow her on Instagram @thehappinessdoctor.

