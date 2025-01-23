© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters

Firefighters rush to the aid of Los Angeles as new fires erupt

By Samantha Wright
Published January 23, 2025 at 2:15 PM MST
Firefighters monitor flames caused by the Hughes Fire along Castaic Lake in Castaic, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
/
AP

More than 30,000 people were told to flee their homes Wednesday as new wildfires started burning around Los Angeles, including one not far from Magic Mountain.

When the fires first started burning places like Pacific Palisades, firefighters from around the country streamed into California to help, including Kelly Martin.

She’s been fighting wildfires and advocating for the health of firefighters for years. She co-founded the advocacy group Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
