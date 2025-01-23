Firefighters rush to the aid of Los Angeles as new fires erupt

More than 30,000 people were told to flee their homes Wednesday as new wildfires started burning around Los Angeles, including one not far from Magic Mountain.

When the fires first started burning places like Pacific Palisades, firefighters from around the country streamed into California to help, including Kelly Martin.

She’s been fighting wildfires and advocating for the health of firefighters for years. She co-founded the advocacy group Grassroots Wildland Firefighters, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

