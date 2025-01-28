© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The link between artificial food dyes and ADHD in kids

By Staff
Published January 28, 2025 at 3:41 PM MST
m01229
/
Flickr

The recent ban of the synthetic food dye Red 3 by the Food and Drug Administration is linked to cancer risk; high concentrations were shown to cause the disease in lab rats. But the move, and broader speculation about the safety of food dyes from Trump Administration Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has the products in the spotlight.

Reporter Troy Oppie spent some time with one family that has cut the dye out of their homes and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this story.

