Lawmakers look to repeal Medicaid expansion despite voter support

In 2018, Idaho voters gave the green light to Medicaid expansion, giving health insurance to folks who can’t get traditional Medicaid or a subsidy through Idaho’s health care exchange.

Advocates say the program is saving the state money. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says Idaho hospitals have saved $42 million in charity care, but some lawmakers say the program will cost the state close to $100 million this year and want to repeal the program.

Close to 90,000 Idahoans are on the program now and could lose coverage if the bill before the House Health and Welfare Committee passes, and supporters of expansion are hoping to convince lawmakers to kill the bill.

Randy Johnson, the government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, and Hillarie Hagen, senior policy associate for Idaho Supports Medicaid, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.