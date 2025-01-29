© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Lawmakers look to repeal Medicaid expansion despite voter support

By Samantha Wright
Published January 29, 2025 at 1:44 PM MST
Amy Pratt, Idahoans for Healthcare, Medicaid for Idaho, canvas
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

In 2018, Idaho voters gave the green light to Medicaid expansion, giving health insurance to folks who can’t get traditional Medicaid or a subsidy through Idaho’s health care exchange.

Advocates say the program is saving the state money. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says Idaho hospitals have saved $42 million in charity care, but some lawmakers say the program will cost the state close to $100 million this year and want to repeal the program.

Close to 90,000 Idahoans are on the program now and could lose coverage if the bill before the House Health and Welfare Committee passes, and supporters of expansion are hoping to convince lawmakers to kill the bill.

Randy Johnson, the government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, and Hillarie Hagen, senior policy associate for Idaho Supports Medicaid, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Medicaid ExpansionIdaho LegislatureAmerican Cancer Society
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

