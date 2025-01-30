© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Growing Idaho's agricultural community

By Samantha Wright
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:18 PM MST
André
/
Flickr

More and more people are turning into small farmers, joining a growing group who are working the land and providing fresh food and unique crops on a local level.

But becoming a small farm isn’t easy, and finding advice can be daunting; that’s true even for large growing operations.

In the Treasure Valley, the Harvest and Hearth Farm conference has been providing workshops for new and experienced farmers, and this year’s workshop is set for Friday, Feb. 7.

The Director of the Ada Soil and Water Conservation District, Jessica Harrold, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about Harvest and Hearth.

Tags
Idaho Matters FarmingAda Soil And Water Conservation District
Samantha Wright
