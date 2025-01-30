Boise Mayor talks about strategy to house cities homeless

It was December when Boise announced it was one of just six cities to receive a federal cash award for its housing program, working to build 250 homes for people working their way out of homelessness.

The $6.6 million comes from the U.S. Treasury and is a "Pay for Results Program," which means the money must go to projects that show a measurable result within their communities.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the award and where the money will go.

If you have thoughts about Boise's new flag design share your thoughts here.