While rural communities face limited access to mental health resources, Washington County's new program is providing support to those facing a behavioral health crisis.
Space is a growing industry. Some estimates say there are 12,000 companies involved in the space-tech industry, and those companies will need workers.
It was December when Boise announced it was one of just six cities to receive a federal cash award for its housing program, working to build 250 homes for people finding their way out of homelessness.
For more than 100 years, the GFWC Woman's Century Club has been serving the community of Nampa. Now the club is celebrating their many years of service with a special anniversary.
For decades Pocatello has been split by railroad tracks, dividing the downtown core and Idaho State University. Now, the mayor is finding a way to reconnect the city.