Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 31, 2025

Officials announce an emergency closure of the Eckert Bridge in Boise due to dangerous conditions, a memorial on gay marriage advances in the Idaho Legislature, fears around U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, a viral Facebook post about ICE in Pocatello is debunked, and a decision on whether to allow alcohol in Boise parks.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today: