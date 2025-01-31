© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 31, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 31, 2025 at 1:43 PM MST
Google Maps

Officials announce an emergency closure of the Eckert Bridge in Boise due to dangerous conditions, a memorial on gay marriage advances in the Idaho Legislature, fears around U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, a viral Facebook post about ICE in Pocatello is debunked, and a decision on whether to allow alcohol in Boise parks.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Don Day, the founder and editor of BoiseDev.com
Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com
Carly Flandro, Reporter with Idaho Ed News
Christina Lords, Editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
