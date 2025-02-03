© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho AG office employee receives large vacation payment and is then re-hired

By Staff
Published February 3, 2025 at 1:44 PM MST
Not long after Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador came into office in 2023, one of his attorneys resigned and got a payout of his unused vacation; he then came back to the office for a lower-paying job.

That’s not that unusual; state employees who leave their jobs are allowed to take their remaining vacation hours as cash, and some employees are hired back, often temporarily, to help train their replacements.

But Kyle Pfannenstiel with the Idaho Capital Sun reports what is unusual about this case is that the employee rejoined the agency one business day after leaving.

He joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the state payout system and why this one caught his attention.

