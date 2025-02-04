© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Eckert Road Bridge closed after finding structural issues

By Staff
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:15 PM MST
A red and white "road closed sign" placed on a bridge, with two big orange and white traffic cones next to it.
Ada County Highway District
The bridge on S. Eckert Road in Boise closed suddenly after an inspection revealed structural decay. The bridge sits outside the entrance to Barber Park and is a wooden structure built in 1954 to cross the Boise River.

On Friday, the Ada County Highway District closed down the Eckert Road Bridge in east Boise an hour after engineers finished a safety inspection of the structure.

Officials said the pilings that hold up the wooden bridge were decaying fast, and an ACHD commission member said he was surprised that the problem had not been found earlier.

The bridge is just one of three that cross the Boise River in east Boise, and there’s no timeline yet on when it might reopen. Troy Oppie has been covering this story, and he joined Idaho Matters for an update.

