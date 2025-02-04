Eckert Road Bridge closed after finding structural issues

On Friday, the Ada County Highway District closed down the Eckert Road Bridge in east Boise an hour after engineers finished a safety inspection of the structure.

Officials said the pilings that hold up the wooden bridge were decaying fast, and an ACHD commission member said he was surprised that the problem had not been found earlier.

The bridge is just one of three that cross the Boise River in east Boise, and there’s no timeline yet on when it might reopen. Troy Oppie has been covering this story, and he joined Idaho Matters for an update.

