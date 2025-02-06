© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
KBSX is currently off-air. Engineering is working on a resolution. In the meantime, listeners can still get the news via our livestream, both on our website and app.
Idaho Matters

Why one contest is encouraging teens to unplug and get into nature

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 6, 2025 at 2:59 PM MST
Disconnecting in order to reconnect may sound counterintuitive, but it's important for our mental health, especially for our kids.

Which is why for the second year in a row, LifeOutdoors is inviting teens to share their adventures in nature as part of a multimedia contest.

The initiative puts a spotlight on young storytellers, inviting them to unplug and go explore.

Dick Jordan, the executive director of Life Outdoors, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this contest.

Idaho Matters NatureMental HealthTeenagers
