Why one contest is encouraging teens to unplug and get into nature

Disconnecting in order to reconnect may sound counterintuitive, but it's important for our mental health, especially for our kids.

Which is why for the second year in a row, LifeOutdoors is inviting teens to share their adventures in nature as part of a multimedia contest.

The initiative puts a spotlight on young storytellers, inviting them to unplug and go explore.

Dick Jordan, the executive director of Life Outdoors, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this contest.

