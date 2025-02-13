Tour Meridians public art with new interactive map

So much of a city's identity can be discovered through their art, which is why things like public murals and sculptures are so important; they help tell a story.

It’s because of this that the city of Meridian has recently launched a new interactive public art map.

Now, not only can you find installations all over the city, but you’ll also be able to read about the inspiration behind them.

Cassandra Schiffler, Arts and Culture Coordinator for the city of Meridian, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the interactive map.