© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coco Montoya concert for KBSU DJ Arthur Balinger
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Tour Meridians public art with new interactive map

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 13, 2025 at 1:59 PM MST
“Fanfare” by artist Steve Parker, sculpture installed at Discovery Park in 2024.
Photo courtesy of City of Meridian and Visionkit Studio
“Fanfare” by artist Steve Parker, sculpture installed at Discovery Park in 2024.

So much of a city's identity can be discovered through their art, which is why things like public murals and sculptures are so important; they help tell a story.

It’s because of this that the city of Meridian has recently launched a new interactive public art map.

Now, not only can you find installations all over the city, but you’ll also be able to read about the inspiration behind them.

Cassandra Schiffler, Arts and Culture Coordinator for the city of Meridian, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the interactive map.

Tags
Idaho Matters Meridian
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate