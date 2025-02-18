Nonprofit helps empower kids through theater

In a mystical forest, a baker and his wife want to have kids, but they can’t because they’ve been cursed by a witch, so they go on a journey to break the curse and find happiness.

That’s the plot of a new show by the Treasure Valley Children's Theater. The theater has been giving kids a chance to act and sing while creating community and empowering children since 2012.

Allison Terenzio-Moody, the theater’s executive director, along with Kinsley Wardle, who’s directing “Into the Woods, Junior,” and Dio Hadley, who’s playing the role of the witch, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

