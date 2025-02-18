© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

Nonprofit helps empower kids through theater

By Samantha Wright
Published February 18, 2025 at 2:56 PM MST
The Treasure Valley Children's Theater.
Treasure Valley Children's Theater

In a mystical forest, a baker and his wife want to have kids, but they can’t because they’ve been cursed by a witch, so they go on a journey to break the curse and find happiness.

That’s the plot of a new show by the Treasure Valley Children's Theater. The theater has been giving kids a chance to act and sing while creating community and empowering children since 2012.

Allison Terenzio-Moody, the theater’s executive director, along with Kinsley Wardle, who’s directing “Into the Woods, Junior,” and Dio Hadley, who’s playing the role of the witch, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Idaho Matters Theater
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
