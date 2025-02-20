Saving Black Kites: Why two brothers have dedicated their lives to helping birds

Halfway across the world in New Delhi, India, two brothers have made it their mission to protect a bird known as the Black Kite.

The bird of prey is vital to New Delhi’s environment but more and more often has been dropping from the sky.

It was this phenomenon that led to the Academy Award-nominated documentary “All That Breathes,” which is being shown by The Peregrine Fund at the Egyptian Theater next week.

Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud, the stars of the film, as well as Jessica Schlarbaum, the public information officer with the Peregrine Fund, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the film.