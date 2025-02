Everybody deserves safe and reliable housing, but unfortunately both can be difficult to afford. That’s why Treasure Valley Habitat for Humanity is introducing the Ramps for Hope initiative.

The new effort aims to improve accessibility for residents in need with the hope that they’ll be able to remain in their homes for as long as they’d like.

Janessa Chastain, the CEO of Treasure Valley Habitat for Humanity, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.