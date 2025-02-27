The lasting impact of Laura Moore Cunningham on Idaho

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, drinking tea with friends was far more than a social occasion. Taking high tea went beyond just a social occasion for women, it was a safe space to build friendships, find fellowship and work together to build and shape their communities.

Laura Moore Cunningham loved to host afternoon tea parties. This remarkable woman lived in Boise and donated much of her time and money to support the children’s home, the Red Cross and Boise Junior College. And the work she did more than 60 years ago continues to be felt in the Treasure Valley today.

As part of Women’s History Month, the Idaho State Museum is remembering her life with a special high tea gathering and a new exhibit, “A Life Lived for Others: Laura Moore Cunningham,” and here to tell us more about it are state historian HannahLore Hein and curator of collections and exhibitions Nicole Inghilterra.

