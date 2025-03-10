© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Could the Treasure Valley be facing future water challenges?

By Samantha Wright
Published March 10, 2025 at 1:56 PM MDT
Sam Beam
/
Flickr

As the Treasure Valley grows, so does our water demand. Projections show we could start running out of water for things like irrigation and drinking in the next few decades if we don’t act now.

Christa Howarth is a community water educator working for the University of Idaho Extension who has been studying how we use water in the Treasure Valley and will be hosting one of the Ada County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Water Wise Workshops.

Christa, along with Jessica Harrold, the Director of the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

Samantha Wright
