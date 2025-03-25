© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Stories of resilience: Nonprofit raises awareness of domestic abuse

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 25, 2025 at 1:35 PM MDT
Drea with emcee Carolyn Holly at a past Faces of Courage gala.
Drea with emcee Carolyn Holly at a past Faces of Courage gala.

Each year, during the month of April, communities come together to raise awareness around issues of domestic violence and sexual assault.

However, for nonprofits like Faces of Hope, raising awareness is a year-round effort.

For nearly two decades, the organization has been helping victims of interpersonal violence, and next month they’ll be hosting one of their biggest events of the year, the Faces of Courage gala.

Executive Director Paige Dinger joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

Idaho Matters Domestic ViolenceNonprofit
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
