Stories of resilience: Nonprofit raises awareness of domestic abuse

Each year, during the month of April, communities come together to raise awareness around issues of domestic violence and sexual assault.

However, for nonprofits like Faces of Hope, raising awareness is a year-round effort.

For nearly two decades, the organization has been helping victims of interpersonal violence, and next month they’ll be hosting one of their biggest events of the year, the Faces of Courage gala.

Executive Director Paige Dinger joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

