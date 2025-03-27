© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New study compares historical wildfires to modern-day blazes

By Samantha Wright,
Murphy Woodhouse
Published March 27, 2025 at 1:57 PM MDT
A fire burns in a forest full of green trees with white and grey smoking filling the top left of the photo.
Flick/NPS Climate Change Response

In recent decades, wildfires have gotten larger and more intense, and community-destroying blazes — like the Marshall and Camp fires — are an increasingly common occurrence.

But new research looking at centuries of wildfires shows that, compared with fires in the 19th and earlier centuries, today’s blazes pale in comparison, at least in terms of size. That research provides support for the idea that prescribed burns and other interventions could reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse took a look at the new study, and joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

