Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Strengthening families during Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 1, 2025 at 1:48 PM MDT
Child Abuse Prevention Pinwheel.
Phil Roeder
/
Flickr
Child Abuse Prevention Pinwheel.

April marks the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time of year when communities come together to raise awareness and lend support.

For organizations like the Idaho Children's Trust Fund, this work lasts much longer than just a month.

For nearly 40 years, the agency has been committed to prevention efforts, offering crucial resources to those in need. And now they’re shining a spotlight on how we can get more involved and help make a difference.

Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund, and Kim Hemmert, grants manager and strategic planner with the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund.

