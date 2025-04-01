Strengthening families during Child Abuse Prevention Month

April marks the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time of year when communities come together to raise awareness and lend support.

For organizations like the Idaho Children's Trust Fund, this work lasts much longer than just a month.

For nearly 40 years, the agency has been committed to prevention efforts, offering crucial resources to those in need. And now they’re shining a spotlight on how we can get more involved and help make a difference.

Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund, and Kim Hemmert, grants manager and strategic planner with the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund.