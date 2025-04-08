© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How is climate change impacting farmworkers?

By Samantha Wright
Published April 8, 2025 at 1:58 PM MDT
bluebird87
/
Flickr

When the average temperature changes one degree often, we don’t notice. But for farmworkers in the fields even one degree warmer can have a devastating impact as they struggle in extreme heat conditions.

So what are the risks for farmworkers? And what can be done to help mitigate those risks?

That’s the topic of the St. Luke's Climate and Health Series on "Climate Change and Farming: Worker Protections and Community Resiliency" on Wednesday, April 9.

Irene Ruiz, executive director of the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils and Amanda Blanchet, an emergency medicine physician assistant and the executive director of ICCH joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Idaho Matters Climate ChangeHigh Temperatures
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
