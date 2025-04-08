How is climate change impacting farmworkers?

When the average temperature changes one degree often, we don’t notice. But for farmworkers in the fields even one degree warmer can have a devastating impact as they struggle in extreme heat conditions.

So what are the risks for farmworkers? And what can be done to help mitigate those risks?

That’s the topic of the St. Luke's Climate and Health Series on "Climate Change and Farming: Worker Protections and Community Resiliency" on Wednesday, April 9.

Irene Ruiz, executive director of the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils and Amanda Blanchet, an emergency medicine physician assistant and the executive director of ICCH joined Idaho Matters for a preview.