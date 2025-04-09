Adaptive Easter egg hunt makes holiday fun accessible to all

As Easter gets closer, more and more kids are looking forward to community egg hunts.

However, for children with adaptive needs, it’s not always easy to partake in traditional activities.

Which is why the Adaptable Foundation has partnered with the Treasure Valley YMCA to host an inclusive Easter egg hunt that everyone can take part in.

Cliff Nauman, VP and chief membership operations officer with the Treasure Valley YMCA, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

