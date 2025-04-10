Idaho Humanities Council funding cut

The Idaho Humanities Council got a letter last week terminating all of their federal funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The funding makes up 75% of their budget, and the council says it can’t go on without that money.

The endowment’s letter says, “The NEH is repurposing its funding allocations in a new direction in furtherance of the president’s agenda."

David Petty John is the council’s executive director, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us what this means for Idaho.

