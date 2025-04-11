Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 11, 2025

A high profile murder trial will soon begin, Micron has been silent about DEI efforts this year, a new medical freedom bill has passed, Boise will no longer be updating it's flag and Bart Davis has been appointed to take over as Idaho's U.S. Attorney.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

