Idaho Matters

How to help patients with blood cancer

By Samantha Wright
Published April 14, 2025 at 1:49 PM MDT
Canadian Blood Services
/
Flickr

Every three to four minutes someone in this country hears the dreaded words “blood cancer.”

You may know them as leukemia or lymphoma. Other similar blood disorders can include aplastic or sickle cell anemia and often patients will need a blood stem cell transplant to survive

But 70 percent of people who need those blood cells can’t find a match in their own family and they turn to the National Marrow Donor Program, or NMDP, for help.

They’re teaming up with St. Luke’s Health System to sign people up to be part of the solution and all it takes is a simple swab of your cheek.

Here to tell Idaho Matters more are Lindsey Couts, NMDP Member Recruitment Coordinator for the Southwest Region and Marie Johnson, a registered nurse with St. Luke’s who works with patients diagnosed with hematologic cancer.

Here’s where to find a ‘Swabbing’ event:

Nampa
Monday, April 14, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Luke’s Nampa Hospital, Warhawk conference room 9850 W. St. Luke’s Dr., Nampa

Boise
Tuesday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Luke’s Boise Hospital, Bannock Street Plaza outdoor corridor (if inclement weather, Anderson Center 5th floor) 100 E. Idaho St. (Near 1st St. and Bannock St.), Boise

Meridian
Tuesday, April 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Luke’s Meridian Hospital, Lemhi conference room 520 S. Eagle Rd., Meridian

